Modern Surgical Unit Reopens at Zhytomyr Hospital No.2 with EU and EIB Support

A significant milestone in Ukraine’s healthcare recovery was reached today with the official reopening of the surgical unit at V.P. Pavlusenko Hospital No.2 in Zhytomyr, following a comprehensive reconstruction supported by the European Investment Bank (EIB) under the EU-financed Ukraine Recovery Programme. This major redevelopment effort marks an important step in enhancing healthcare resilience amid the country’s ongoing war and internal displacement crisis.

Critical Role in Regional Healthcare and Emergency Response

As one of the primary healthcare facilities in the Zhytomyr Oblast, V.P. Pavlusenko Hospital No.2 serves thousands of residents as well as internally displaced people (IDPs) who have sought refuge in the region. With the surgical unit’s reopening, over 6,000 patients annually will benefit from timely, high-quality surgical care in an environment that is not only modern but also significantly more efficient and safe.

The upgraded unit is expected to streamline surgical workflows and ensure better patient outcomes, directly improving the region’s capacity to deliver critical care in a time of national crisis.

Comprehensive Upgrades Ensure Modern Standards

The reconstruction entailed a complete overhaul of the surgical unit’s core infrastructure. The upgrades included installation and modernization of:

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems

Internal water supply and wastewater disposal systems

Electrical and lighting systems tailored for medical environments

Fire alarm and internal wired internet networks

Medical gas delivery systems essential for surgical procedures

Further enhancing the functionality of the surgical suite, the project equipped the unit with vital medical support systems such as a vacuum station, compressor unit, and modular chiller. In addition, new hospital furniture was installed to support both patients and medical staff in their daily operations.

Joint Effort by Ukrainian Authorities, EU, EIB, and UNDP

The €511,000 investment was made possible through the Ukraine Recovery Programme, a strategic partnership between the European Union and the EIB, carried out in close cooperation with Ukraine’s Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories, the Ministry of Finance, and local authorities in Zhytomyr.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) provided essential technical assistance, ensuring that the project adhered to international standards in healthcare infrastructure.

Part of a Broader Recovery Initiative

This surgical unit is just one of 13 recovery projects being implemented in Zhytomyr Oblast through EIB-supported programmes. These projects, amounting to a total investment of nearly €20 million, span critical sectors such as healthcare, education, administrative services, and water and sanitation infrastructure. Together, they form the backbone of an integrated recovery strategy aimed at restoring essential public services while promoting social stability and economic resilience.

Leaders Emphasize the Symbolism and Strategic Impact

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska emphasized the broader vision of the recovery programmes: “Through our efforts, we are not just restoring infrastructure, but creating a better, stronger future for Ukraine’s communities. Projects like this demonstrate what can be achieved with international solidarity.”

Echoing this sentiment, Rémi Duflot, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, highlighted the strategic importance of such investments amid conflict: “Each completed project is a powerful symbol of Europe’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine and a testament to our belief in its future.”

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration, Oleksii Kuleba, also recognized the long-term implications: “Restoring healthcare access is central to our national recovery strategy, especially for supporting IDPs. These improvements lay the groundwork for stronger, more resilient communities.”

Local Government and UNDP Celebrate Effective Collaboration

Local leaders applauded the efficient completion of the project. Vitalii Bunechko, Head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, credited the resilience and determination of healthcare workers and local contractors for the timely delivery despite the war’s challenges.

Zhytomyr’s First Deputy Mayor, Svitlana Olshanska, noted that this achievement is part of a broader municipal push to modernize healthcare services, including ongoing capital repairs of the hospital’s emergency department—also funded by the EIB.

UNDP Resident Representative Jaco Cilliers underscored the significance of coordinated support: “This project is a result of collaborative leadership and international partnership, ensuring real impact for the communities we serve.”

Looking Ahead

The reopening of the surgical unit is not only a functional upgrade—it’s a beacon of hope. As Ukraine continues to endure the trials of war and displacement, projects like this exemplify resilience, solidarity, and the unwavering commitment to build back better. With every reconstructed hospital, classroom, or utility system, the vision of a revitalized, thriving Ukraine comes closer to reality.