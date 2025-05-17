Byju Raveendran's Unyielding Vision: From Classrooms to Byju's 3.0
Byju Raveendran, CEO of BYJU'S, shares his and his wife's passion for teaching amidst the company's challenges. Despite investor pressure, he refused to close the business, emphasizing commitment to students and education. Byju's 3.0 aims to prioritize educational purpose over profit, inspired by India's respect for learning.
In a recent interview, Byju Raveendran, the founder and CEO of BYJU'S, expressed his dedication to teaching, describing it as an 'unfinished' dream for him and his wife, co-founder Divya Gokulnath. Despite financial and regulatory challenges faced by the ed-tech giant, Raveendran emphasized their unwavering commitment to education.
Confronted with investor pressure to shut down amid losses, Raveendran rejected the notion, advocating for an educator's duty to see their students' journey through. Highlighting the intrinsic satisfaction derived from teaching, he likened it to his father's enduring passion for enlightening young minds.
Raveendran also stressed the significant role education plays in society, noting how parents 'sacrifice everything' for their children's learning. Looking forward, he unveiled Byju's 3.0, reaffirming a focus on education over profit, and a commitment to India's cherished respect for learning.
