India-Bangladesh Trade: New Restrictions and Their Ripple Effect

India has restricted Bangladeshi exports of ready-made garments and consumer goods through land ports, promoting equitable trade relations. In response to Bangladesh's barriers on Indian goods, India now allows entry only through specific sea ports, impacting the otherwise preferred land routes used by Bangladeshi exporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising trade tensions, India has imposed new restrictions on Bangladeshi exports, particularly ready-made garments, entering through land ports. This move aims to ensure fairness in bilateral trade as India responds to similar restrictions imposed by Bangladesh on Indian goods.

The government announced trade measures limiting entries to Kolkata and Nhava Sheva sea ports while barring consumer goods through the Northeast land transit posts. This decision seeks to counterbalance Bangladesh's selective trade barriers affecting Indian yarn and rice.

The move, affecting a significant trade route for Bangladesh's USD 700 million RMG exports, challenges the perception of India's Northeast states as merely captive markets. New Delhi emphasizes the equal market potential of these regions as highlighted by the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

