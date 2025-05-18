Left Menu

Uniting for Punjab: A Call for Economic Revival

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring calls for an all-party consensus to urge the Centre for a special package to revive Punjab's economy. Highlighting mounting debts and industry struggles, he stresses the need for unity to prevent economic collapse. Warring emphasizes coupling economic revival with anti-drug campaigns for sustainable growth.

The Congress' Punjab chief, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, urged a unified front among political parties to secure a special economic package from the Centre for Punjab, aiming to address the state's financial difficulties.

Warring specifically called on Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to engage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve this goal, stressing the importance of collective action over blame.

Highlighting industry concerns and the implications of increased state debt, Warring cautioned that economic failure would result in widespread unemployment and potential law-and-order issues, tying economic initiatives to the state's anti-drug efforts.

