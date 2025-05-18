Uniting for Punjab: A Call for Economic Revival

The Congress' Punjab chief, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, urged a unified front among political parties to secure a special economic package from the Centre for Punjab, aiming to address the state's financial difficulties.

Warring specifically called on Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to engage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve this goal, stressing the importance of collective action over blame.

Highlighting industry concerns and the implications of increased state debt, Warring cautioned that economic failure would result in widespread unemployment and potential law-and-order issues, tying economic initiatives to the state's anti-drug efforts.

