Honda's Rebel 500: A Cruiser with Classic Charm and Modern Flair

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) launched the Rebel 500 in India, pricing it at Rs. 5.12 lakh, ex-showroom Gurugram. Bookings for this anticipated motorcycle are now open at select BigWing Topline dealerships, with availability limited to Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, and deliveries set to begin in June 2025.

The Rebel 500 combines classic design with modern technology, offering Indian riders a distinct motorcycling experience. It features a 471cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 8-valve parallel twin-cylinder engine, generating 34kW power at 8,500 RPM and 43.3 Nm torque at 6,000 RPM. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox, it ensures a smooth ride.

Honda's MD, Tsutsumu Otani, expressed enthusiasm for the bike's launch, highlighting its international acclaim and expected appeal in India. With a low seat height of 690mm and all-LED lighting, the Rebel 500 is designed to be both stylish and user-friendly. Safety is enhanced with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS.

Sales Director Yogesh Mathur emphasized the bike's appeal to individuality-seeking riders, citing its classic cruiser aesthetics paired with modern elements. Additional features include an inverted LCD display, telescopic front forks, and Showa dual shock absorbers for a comfortable and controlled ride.

