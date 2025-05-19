India's Shield Against Cheap EU Fungicide Imports: Anti-Dumping Duty on Thiram

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), the investigative branch of the commerce ministry, has proposed an anti-dumping duty of USD 733 per tonne on imports of Thiram from the European Union. This move aims to shield the domestic industry from the adverse effects of cheaper foreign shipments.

According to the DGTR's conclusive findings, the implementation of such a duty is crucial to address dumping issues and prevent further harm to domestic producers. Swarup Chemicals Pvt Ltd was the catalyst for the investigation, which recommended the imposition of this duty for a five-year period.

Thiram plays a vital role in agriculture, functioning as a fungicide to safeguard crops and other produce from various fungal diseases. It additionally serves as an animal repellent. The final decision remains pending with the finance ministry, which will decide on implementing the duty under WTO regulations to ensure fair trading practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)