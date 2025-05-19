Left Menu

India's Shield Against Cheap EU Fungicide Imports: Anti-Dumping Duty on Thiram

The DGTR recommends a USD 733 per tonne anti-dumping duty on Thiram imports from the EU. The aim is to protect the domestic market from cheap imports, ensuring fair trade practices. Swarup Chemicals Pvt Ltd initiated the probe, highlighting the fungicide's role in agriculture and its impact on local industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:09 IST
India's Shield Against Cheap EU Fungicide Imports: Anti-Dumping Duty on Thiram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), the investigative branch of the commerce ministry, has proposed an anti-dumping duty of USD 733 per tonne on imports of Thiram from the European Union. This move aims to shield the domestic industry from the adverse effects of cheaper foreign shipments.

According to the DGTR's conclusive findings, the implementation of such a duty is crucial to address dumping issues and prevent further harm to domestic producers. Swarup Chemicals Pvt Ltd was the catalyst for the investigation, which recommended the imposition of this duty for a five-year period.

Thiram plays a vital role in agriculture, functioning as a fungicide to safeguard crops and other produce from various fungal diseases. It additionally serves as an animal repellent. The final decision remains pending with the finance ministry, which will decide on implementing the duty under WTO regulations to ensure fair trading practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025