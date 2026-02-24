Left Menu

Six killed in house fire in Meerut

Six people, including women and children, were killed in a fire that broke out at a house in the Lisadi Gate area in Meerut, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night. Information about the blaze at the residence of Iqbal Ahmad was received at 849 pm on Monday after which a rescue and relief operation was launched, the SP said.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 24-02-2026 08:42 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 08:42 IST
Six killed in house fire in Meerut
  • Country:
  • India

Six people, including women and children, were killed in a fire that broke out at a house in the Lisadi Gate area in Meerut, police said on Tuesday. ''The incident took place on Monday night. The injured members of the family were rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared six of them dead,'' SP Avinash Pandey told reporters at the hospital. Information about the blaze at the residence of Iqbal Ahmad was received at 8:49 pm on Monday after which a rescue and relief operation was launched, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shivamogga tense after boy murdered outside school

Shivamogga tense after boy murdered outside school

 India
2
Five-year-old missing boy found dead in pond in Noida

Five-year-old missing boy found dead in pond in Noida

 India
3
UPDATE 4-Japan seeks to minimise impact of new US tariffs, officials say

UPDATE 4-Japan seeks to minimise impact of new US tariffs, officials say

 Global
4
China puts Japanese companies on export control lists as tensions rise

China puts Japanese companies on export control lists as tensions rise

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026