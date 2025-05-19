Left Menu

Amazon Fashion Rebrands to 'Serve' Amidst Gen Z Boom

Amazon Fashion has renamed its Gen Z-focused online store to 'Serve', witnessing significant growth in Gen Z shoppers, especially from smaller cities. HCLTech appointed Kiran Cherukuri as Global GCC Practice Leader to expand its Global Capability Centre, reflecting a strategic move in its corporate operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:13 IST
Amazon Fashion Rebrands to 'Serve' Amidst Gen Z Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amazon Fashion, an in-app category of e-commerce giant Amazon, has rebranded its Gen Z-focused online storefront from 'Next Gen Store' to 'Serve'. The store has seen substantial growth, including a threefold increase in Gen Z customers and a 40% year-on-year rise in shoppers from Tier II and Tier III cities like Chandigarh, Kochi, and Patna since April 2023, according to a company statement.

Amidst this development at Amazon Fashion, IT firm HCLTech has appointed Kiran Cherukuri as its Global GCC Practice Leader, effective immediately. Cherukuri will be responsible for expanding HCLTech's Global Capability Centre (GCC) practice, a strategic unit within the company.

Cherukuri, who has been with HCLTech for over 14 years, will report to COO of HCLTech Corporate Functions, Rahul Singh. With three decades of experience, Cherukuri has previously set up global delivery centres and managed business development, alliances, and marketing, making him a strategic fit for the new role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025