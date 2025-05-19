Amazon Fashion Rebrands to 'Serve' Amidst Gen Z Boom

Amazon Fashion, an in-app category of e-commerce giant Amazon, has rebranded its Gen Z-focused online storefront from 'Next Gen Store' to 'Serve'. The store has seen substantial growth, including a threefold increase in Gen Z customers and a 40% year-on-year rise in shoppers from Tier II and Tier III cities like Chandigarh, Kochi, and Patna since April 2023, according to a company statement.

Amidst this development at Amazon Fashion, IT firm HCLTech has appointed Kiran Cherukuri as its Global GCC Practice Leader, effective immediately. Cherukuri will be responsible for expanding HCLTech's Global Capability Centre (GCC) practice, a strategic unit within the company.

Cherukuri, who has been with HCLTech for over 14 years, will report to COO of HCLTech Corporate Functions, Rahul Singh. With three decades of experience, Cherukuri has previously set up global delivery centres and managed business development, alliances, and marketing, making him a strategic fit for the new role.

(With inputs from agencies.)