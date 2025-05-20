Dollar Drift: Economic Uncertainties Shape Currency Markets

The dollar held steady on Tuesday after a week-long decline, influenced by economic caution from the Federal Reserve and looming fiscal challenges as U.S. lawmakers near the passage of a deficit-expanding bill. This follows a general sell-off on Monday after Moody's downgraded the U.S. sovereign rating over deficit concerns.

Focus is turning to an important vote in Washington on President Donald Trump's substantial tax cuts. Concurrently, the Australian dollar weakened slightly following the Reserve Bank of Australia's expected cut in the benchmark interest rate, citing uncertainties due to global trade tensions.

Amid these developments, the U.S. dollar index has sharply retreated, and trade talks continue to create volatility in global markets. The coming weeks are expected to be turbulent as various geopolitical and economic factors unfold, influencing currency stability worldwide.

