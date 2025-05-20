Tragic Collision in Agra: Canter Driver Perishes in Fiery Crash

A tragic accident unfolded on the Gwalior Highway in Agra as a canter driver lost his life in a fiery collision with a truck early Tuesday morning, according to local authorities.

Police officials reported that the canter, traveling at speed, collided with the rear of a large truck, prompting both vehicles to erupt in flames. Tragically, the driver, Mohar Singh, 40, was unable to escape the inferno.

The blaze, which destroyed all goods being transported, was eventually contained by firefighters. The accident led to an hour-long traffic snarl, disrupted by the tragic incident, but was later managed by local police who cleared the road.

(With inputs from agencies.)