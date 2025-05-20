Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Sets Twin World Records in Infrastructure Feat

Uttar Pradesh has achieved two world records in 24 hours with the construction of a 10-km crash barrier and paving of a 34.24 km bituminous concrete road. This landmark achievement is recognized by multiple record books and highlights the state's commitment to infrastructure excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 12:36 IST
Uttar Pradesh Sets Twin World Records in Infrastructure Feat
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh has set an impressive milestone by achieving two world records in just 24 hours, constructing a 10-kilometer crash barrier and laying 34.24 lane kilometers of bituminous concrete road. The state's remarkable feat has been acknowledged by the Golden Book of World Records, Asia Book of Records, and Indian Book of Records.

Through a post on social media platform X, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the achievement, emphasizing the state's march towards unprecedented infrastructure development. He credited the extraordinary accomplishment to meticulous planning, superior technical expertise, and the dedicated teamwork of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority.

Patel Infrastructure Ltd from Gujarat has played a vital role, setting its own world record for speedily constructing a 6-lane stretch of the Ganga Motorway project. This involved laying over 34 kilometers of bituminous concrete, deploying more than 20,000 metric tonnes of materials, and covering vast tracts, all within a 24-hour nonstop operation.

During this engineering marathon, operations started at 5:00 am on May 17, 2025, and concluded precisely 24 hours later. Arvind Patel, Managing Director of Patel Infrastructure, expressed pride in their contribution to nation-building, celebrating Indian engineering prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025