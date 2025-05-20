Uttar Pradesh Sets Twin World Records in Infrastructure Feat

Uttar Pradesh has set an impressive milestone by achieving two world records in just 24 hours, constructing a 10-kilometer crash barrier and laying 34.24 lane kilometers of bituminous concrete road. The state's remarkable feat has been acknowledged by the Golden Book of World Records, Asia Book of Records, and Indian Book of Records.

Through a post on social media platform X, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the achievement, emphasizing the state's march towards unprecedented infrastructure development. He credited the extraordinary accomplishment to meticulous planning, superior technical expertise, and the dedicated teamwork of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority.

Patel Infrastructure Ltd from Gujarat has played a vital role, setting its own world record for speedily constructing a 6-lane stretch of the Ganga Motorway project. This involved laying over 34 kilometers of bituminous concrete, deploying more than 20,000 metric tonnes of materials, and covering vast tracts, all within a 24-hour nonstop operation.

During this engineering marathon, operations started at 5:00 am on May 17, 2025, and concluded precisely 24 hours later. Arvind Patel, Managing Director of Patel Infrastructure, expressed pride in their contribution to nation-building, celebrating Indian engineering prowess.

