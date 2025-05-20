Quess Corp Posts Strong Growth After Demerger

Quess Corp, a major player in staffing and workforce solutions, has shown significant financial gains following a recent demerger, as evidenced by a 54.4% increase in adjusted profit after tax (PAT) for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The Bengaluru-based company received NCLT approval to split its diverse operations into three distinct entities earlier this year. As a result, Quess Corp spun off Digitide Solutions and Bluspring Enterprises. Revenue for Q4 FY25 rose by 3.7% to Rs 3,656.4 crore, reflecting positive growth post-restructuring. For the entire fiscal year, the company's revenue increased by 9.2% to Rs 14,967 crore.

Despite challenges in general staffing and overseas segments, Quess Corp is focused on market penetration and cost optimization strategies, with an ambitious aim to achieve a 20% return on equity for shareholders. Additionally, the company proposed a final dividend and a new dividend policy, reflecting its commitment to returning capital to investors.

