Squid Game Season 2: Reviving Korean Childhood Games and Cultural Values

When Squid Game Season 2 dropped on Netflix on December 26, 2024, it instantly captivated global audiences, just like its predecessor. Within a week, the show smashed streaming records—garnering 68 million views and claiming the top spot in 92 countries. But the appeal of Squid Game 2 goes beyond its intense plot twists and dramatic stakes. It presents a compelling mixture of cultural nostalgia, traditional values, and commentary on the modern societal condition.

As South Korean childhood games take center stage in a dystopian competition of life and death, the series ignites a renewed interest in retro, non-digital play while offering a thought-provoking lens on community, cooperation, and survival.

A Journey Through Time: Historical Origins of Korea’s Childhood Games

Many of the games featured in Squid Game—like ddakji, marble shooting, and the dalgona candy challenge—are rooted in Korea’s past, some with histories tracing back centuries. Ddakji, a paper tile flipping game, and gonggi, a dexterity-based game similar to jacks, are still played today, albeit less commonly. Other games rose in popularity during the post-Korean War era of the 1950s, when poverty was widespread, and inexpensive entertainment was a necessity.

In an era before smartphones and game consoles, South Korean children turned to outdoor physical games, engaging their creativity, bodies, and minds. The 1960s to 1980s—when Korea’s Gross National Income per capita was below $10,000—saw a golden age for these low-cost, high-ingenuity games. Such games were deeply embedded in the rhythm of daily life and carried significant emotional and social weight for the children of that generation.

Traditional Games, Timeless Values

What distinguishes these games is not only their simplicity but also their embedded cultural values. Unlike today’s often solitary or competitive digital games, Korean analog games historically emphasized teamwork, strategy, and fair play.

Take, for instance, the tug-of-war scene in Squid Game. While the outcome in the show is deadly, the game itself symbolizes cooperation, communication, and mutual reliance. In real life, it’s a communal activity that teaches children how to work together to achieve a common goal.

Experts like Cheon-soo Kim, Executive Director of the Korean Cultural Center New York, and Yang-Hwan Lee, Director of the Korea Creative Content Agency New York, emphasize that such games highlight “togetherness” and reflect Korea’s traditional emphasis on community and familial bonds. This spirit starkly contrasts with the individualistic and high-pressure environment portrayed in the series—a deliberate tension that prompts reflection.

The Duality of Play: Innocence vs. Ruthlessness

One of the show’s most poignant ironies lies in its transformation of innocent childhood games into arenas of lethal competition. This dichotomy powerfully mirrors the pressures of modern society, where individuals are often forced to compete for scarce resources, opportunities, and recognition.

Squid Game strips away the comforting veneer of nostalgia, revealing how even the most innocent traditions can be weaponized when placed in a ruthless context. The message is clear: society’s shift toward hyper-competition and diminishing empathy can erode the foundational values once cherished in communal childhood play.

Cultural Export and Real-Life Revival

The cultural wave created by Squid Game extends far beyond television screens. The show has reawakened interest in these traditional games, both in Korea and abroad. Across cities like New York, Los Angeles, and even Edmonton and Abu Dhabi, Squid Game-inspired events have invited fans to play the games in real life—minus the mortal danger, of course.

Netflix has even launched a “Squid Game Experience,” where ticket-holders can engage with the games, enjoy Korean cuisine, and immerse themselves in the cultural atmosphere of the show. Social media platforms and YouTube are brimming with tutorials on how to make and play ddakji, how to craft dalgona candy, and how to master the deceptively simple gonggi.

Whether hosted by Korean Cultural Centers, local community groups, or private entities, these events bring people together and spark conversations about culture, values, and play in the digital age.

How to Play: Bring Squid Game Games Home

Ddakji (Ttakji) – The Tile-Flipping Showdown

Ddakji became globally recognized thanks to its appearance in Season 1. It’s a paper-flipping game that tests both technique and force.

What you need:

Two square paper tiles made by folding thick paper or cardboard (e.g., use origami paper)

A flat surface to play on

How to play:

Place one tile flat on the ground. Take turns throwing the other tile down in an attempt to flip the grounded tile. If flipped, the player wins that round and collects the tile. The player with the most tiles at the end wins.

Gonggi – Korea’s Classic Dexterity Game

Often played by schoolchildren, especially girls, gonggi enhances hand-eye coordination and spatial awareness.

What you need:

Five small plastic pieces or pebbles

How to play:

Scatter four stones on the ground. Toss the fifth stone in the air. While it’s airborne, quickly pick up one stone from the ground and catch the tossed one. Repeat, increasing difficulty by picking up multiple stones in one go.

Bridging Generations Through Games

Beyond its entertainment value, Squid Game 2 is an artistic bridge—linking generations, contrasting eras, and challenging values. The traditional Korean games it showcases are more than nostalgic throwbacks; they’re cultural artifacts, mirrors reflecting both the simplicity of the past and the complexities of the present.

In a world dominated by digital stimulation and increasing isolation, these analog games remind us of the joy of physical interaction, the importance of cooperation, and the pleasure of simple, shared experiences.

So, are you ready to play—without the stakes, but with all the fun?