Left Menu

Auto Rickshaw Drivers Protest Against Bike Taxi Rollout

In Maharashtra, auto rickshaw drivers protested outside RTO offices, demanding a rollback of approvals for bike taxi services, fearing it threatens their livelihood. Led by the Auto Rickshaw Chalak Malak Sanghatna Sanyukt Kruti Samiti Maharashtra, the movement includes a signature campaign and potential further actions if demands aren't met by June 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:04 IST
Auto Rickshaw Drivers Protest Against Bike Taxi Rollout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Auto rickshaw drivers in Maharashtra staged demonstrations in front of Regional Transport Office (RTO) locations on Wednesday, urging the state to reverse its permissions for bike taxi services and bike pooling, arguing these initiatives threaten the livelihood of conventional auto rickshaw operators.

The Auto Rickshaw Chalak Malak Sanghatna Sanyukt Kruti Samiti Maharashtra submitted an official list of demands to the RTOs, while protests were noticeably prominent at the Andheri RTO in Mumbai.

Union leaders have warned of escalating agitations if their calls to overturn the policy by June 25 go unheeded. The group is particularly alarmed by the Maharashtra government's recent resolution enabling bike taxis and pooling in urban areas with over 100,000 residents, claiming it jeopardizes the income of 1.5 million rickshaw drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025