Elon Musk Takes Aim at Government Efficiency

Elon Musk is spearheading an ambitious initiative through his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), aiming to streamline operations within key federal entities. On Wednesday, a spokesperson from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed that a DOGE team has commenced a comprehensive review of their processes.

This move is part of a broader push by DOGE to enhance efficiency across a range of independent government agencies. By deploying teams to evaluate these establishments, the department seeks to uncover opportunities for operational improvements.

Significantly, DOGE is increasingly directing its efforts towards entities that function under the legislative branch, reflecting a strategic expansion of its review framework. The outcomes of these evaluations may catalyze substantial reforms within the targeted agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)