Elon Musk Takes Aim at Government Efficiency

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has initiated a review of the National Transportation Safety Board's operations. Known as DOGE, this initiative has been evaluating several independent agencies and has extended its focus to agencies within the legislative branch.

Updated: 22-05-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 00:15 IST
Elon Musk is spearheading an ambitious initiative through his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), aiming to streamline operations within key federal entities. On Wednesday, a spokesperson from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed that a DOGE team has commenced a comprehensive review of their processes.

This move is part of a broader push by DOGE to enhance efficiency across a range of independent government agencies. By deploying teams to evaluate these establishments, the department seeks to uncover opportunities for operational improvements.

Significantly, DOGE is increasingly directing its efforts towards entities that function under the legislative branch, reflecting a strategic expansion of its review framework. The outcomes of these evaluations may catalyze substantial reforms within the targeted agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

