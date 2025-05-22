Power & Instrumentation Secures Major Udaipur Airport Project Repeat Order

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited, a key player in the electrical contracting and equipment sector, has announced the acquisition of a repeat work order valued at Rs 24.77 Cr for the Udaipur Airport.

Awarded by Nyati Engineering & Construction Private Limited, this order calls for the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a power supply system. This renewal demonstrates the firm's steadfast capability to deliver high-quality electrical infrastructure projects within sensitive environments like airports.

Managing Director Mr. Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai emphasized their commitment to complete the project within the stipulated six-month timeline, maintaining stringent safety, quality, and compliance standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)