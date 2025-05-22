Power & Instrumentation Secures Major Udaipur Airport Project Repeat Order
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited has received a repeat order worth Rs 24.77 Cr for a comprehensive power supply system at Udaipur Air Terminal. Awarded by Nyati Engineering, this project reaffirms trust in the company's expertise in handling complex airport infrastructure projects. Completion is expected in six months.
- Country:
- India
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited, a key player in the electrical contracting and equipment sector, has announced the acquisition of a repeat work order valued at Rs 24.77 Cr for the Udaipur Airport.
Awarded by Nyati Engineering & Construction Private Limited, this order calls for the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a power supply system. This renewal demonstrates the firm's steadfast capability to deliver high-quality electrical infrastructure projects within sensitive environments like airports.
Managing Director Mr. Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai emphasized their commitment to complete the project within the stipulated six-month timeline, maintaining stringent safety, quality, and compliance standards.
