Ester Industries: Profit Turnaround with Global Reach
Ester Industries, a leading manufacturer of polyester films and speciality polymers, reported a profit of Rs 1.9 crore in the March quarter, contrasting with last year's Rs 23.7 crore loss. The company's revenue increased by 15.3%, with improved profitability attributed to value-added products and favorable market dynamics.
- Country:
- India
In a notable turnaround, Ester Industries, based in Gurgaon, has announced a profit of Rs 1.9 crore for the March quarter. This marks a significant recovery from the Rs 23.7 crore loss in the same period last year. The firm's revenue from operations increased to Rs 319.25 crore, up by 15.3% compared to the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
For the whole fiscal year of 2024-25, Ester Industries reported a profit of Rs 13.6 crore, a substantial improvement over the Rs 121 crore loss incurred in FY24. The firm's revenue for FY25 rose by 20.5% to a total of Rs 1,282.14 crore. Chairman Arvind Singhania credited the strong performance to a more significant share of value-added products and better margins in commodity films.
The company, which operates three manufacturing facilities across India and has a customer base spanning over 50 countries, supplies major brands like Godrej, Dabur, Unilever, ITC, and DS Group. Ester's robust performance is buoyed by improved demand-supply dynamics and a strengthened business in polyester films.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tredence and Snowflake Team Up to Revolutionize AI in Automotive Manufacturing
BrahMos Missile Factory Boosts Defense Manufacturing in Lucknow
DPIIT and Hafele India Unite to Boost Manufacturing Startups and MSMEs
Zee Entertainment's Profit Skyrockets Amid Strategic Revenue Growth
New Era for Andhra Pradesh: LG's ₹5,000 Crore Manufacturing Hub in Sri City