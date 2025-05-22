Ester Industries: Profit Turnaround with Global Reach

In a notable turnaround, Ester Industries, based in Gurgaon, has announced a profit of Rs 1.9 crore for the March quarter. This marks a significant recovery from the Rs 23.7 crore loss in the same period last year. The firm's revenue from operations increased to Rs 319.25 crore, up by 15.3% compared to the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

For the whole fiscal year of 2024-25, Ester Industries reported a profit of Rs 13.6 crore, a substantial improvement over the Rs 121 crore loss incurred in FY24. The firm's revenue for FY25 rose by 20.5% to a total of Rs 1,282.14 crore. Chairman Arvind Singhania credited the strong performance to a more significant share of value-added products and better margins in commodity films.

The company, which operates three manufacturing facilities across India and has a customer base spanning over 50 countries, supplies major brands like Godrej, Dabur, Unilever, ITC, and DS Group. Ester's robust performance is buoyed by improved demand-supply dynamics and a strengthened business in polyester films.

