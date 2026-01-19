Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 20:39 IST
Pavna begins setting up manufacturing project in Tamil Nadu
Electrical equipment maker Pavna Industries on Monday said it has started setting up a manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu at an initial investment of Rs 50 crore.

The plant will initially focus on supplying critical components to the automotive industry, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company said it has held a ''groundbreaking ceremony for its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Hosur in Tamil Nadu''.

The first phase of the project involves an investment of Rs 50 crore, Pavna said without sharing any future details.

Phase 1 of the project is expected to begin operations later this year, the UP-based company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

