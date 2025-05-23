Left Menu

G7 Pledges Unity on Economic Imbalances Amidst Trade Tensions

G7 finance officials, despite differences on U.S. tariffs, agreed to address global economic imbalances, indirectly targeting China's trade practices. The communique issued omitted strong free trade advocacy and mentioned potential further sanctions on Russia. The meeting, held in Canada, was more cordial than previous summits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banff | Updated: 23-05-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 01:52 IST
G7 Pledges Unity on Economic Imbalances Amidst Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

Finance leaders from the world's seven wealthiest democracies, known as the G7, have moved past their stark differences over U.S. tariffs to focus on tackling global economic imbalances. The group subtly criticized China's trade practices without directly naming the country.

In a communiqué released after their meeting in the Canadian Rockies, G7 finance ministers and central bank governors omitted their historical support for free trade and reduced the emphasis on Russia's Ukraine invasion compared to last year. However, they agreed on the potential imposition of further sanctions on Russia if a ceasefire isn't reached.

The communiqué highlighted that G7 would continue to scrutinize "nonmarket policies and practices," a term often associated with Chinese export subsidies and currency strategies. The meeting was noted for its congenial atmosphere, contrasting with a previous summit of G7 foreign ministers, which was held amid U.S. tariff threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025