Left Menu

Polish Air Forces Intercept Russian Fighter Jet

A Russian SU-24 aircraft was intercepted by Polish Air Forces after performing dangerous manoeuvres. The interception was ordered by the NATO joint operational command. Polish jets located, intercepted, and deterred the aircraft effectively, according to Polish Minister of National Defence, Wladysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:37 IST
Polish Air Forces Intercept Russian Fighter Jet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

On Thursday evening, a Russian SU-24 aircraft engaged in dangerous manoeuvres necessitated swift intervention by Polish Air Forces. The incident was confirmed by Poland's Minister of National Defence, Wladysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, who refrained from providing further specific details.

The order to intercept came from NATO's joint operational command, ascertaining that allied forces needed to address the potential threat. Polish jets took decisive action to locate the aircraft, successfully intercepting it.

This incident highlights the ongoing vigilance and readiness of NATO forces in addressing aerial threats within European airspace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025