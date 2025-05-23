Polish Air Forces Intercept Russian Fighter Jet
A Russian SU-24 aircraft was intercepted by Polish Air Forces after performing dangerous manoeuvres. The interception was ordered by the NATO joint operational command. Polish jets located, intercepted, and deterred the aircraft effectively, according to Polish Minister of National Defence, Wladysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.
- Country:
- Poland
On Thursday evening, a Russian SU-24 aircraft engaged in dangerous manoeuvres necessitated swift intervention by Polish Air Forces. The incident was confirmed by Poland's Minister of National Defence, Wladysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, who refrained from providing further specific details.
The order to intercept came from NATO's joint operational command, ascertaining that allied forces needed to address the potential threat. Polish jets took decisive action to locate the aircraft, successfully intercepting it.
This incident highlights the ongoing vigilance and readiness of NATO forces in addressing aerial threats within European airspace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
