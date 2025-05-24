Left Menu

RBI's Record Dividend Boosts Government Funds with $2.7 Trillion Payout

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared a record dividend payout of nearly Rs 2.7 trillion to the government. This unprecedented transfer results from robust dollar sales, increased foreign exchange gains, and higher interest income, reflecting RBI's proactive role in stabilizing the rupee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 09:57 IST
RBI's Record Dividend Boosts Government Funds with $2.7 Trillion Payout
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a record dividend payout of close to Rs 2.7 trillion to the government, enabled by substantial gross dollar sales, enhanced foreign exchange gains, and a consistent rise in interest income, according to the State Bank of India (SBI) report.

The report emphasizes the RBI's significant surplus transfer, largely due to its prominent activity in the foreign exchange market. Notably, the central bank was the largest foreign exchange reserves seller among Asian central banks as of January 2025.

To stabilize the rupee, the RBI undertook large-scale dollar sales, peaking India's foreign exchange reserves at USD 704 billion in September 2024. The subsequent selling strategy amplified foreign exchange gains, contributing to the surplus, while an increase in rupee securities holdings further boosted income.

Despite declines in government securities' yields affecting mark-to-market gains, overall interest income maintained a steady ascent. SBI's report also commended the RBI's prudent financial stability approach. With a Rs 2.7 trillion dividend, this could surpass Rs 3.5 trillion, had the RBI not augmented its risk buffer.

The new economic capital framework, approved on May 15, 2025, determined the transferable surplus, with the contingency risk buffer remaining within 7.5% to 4.5% of the balance sheet. This surplus significantly exceeds budget expectations, projecting Rs 2.56 lakh crore in dividend income for 2025-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025