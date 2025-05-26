Top Soil Cave-in at Odisha Railway Tunnel Due to Rainfall

A section of top soil at an under-construction railway tunnel near Adenigarh, Odisha, caved in on the Khurda Road-Bolangir line, officials reported Monday.

No injuries were reported in what the East Coast Railway (ECoR) described as a minor cave-in at Tunnel No. 4, caused by loose soil and steady rain.

Despite the incident, ECoR confirmed that safety measures remain robust and construction progresses as planned on the 4,185-meter tunnel linking Adenigarh and Charichhak stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)