Top Soil Cave-in at Odisha Railway Tunnel Due to Rainfall
A section of top soil collapsed at a railway tunnel construction site in Boudh district, Odisha, attributed to loose soil and continuous rainfall. East Coast Railway assured no injuries or impact on the project timeline. Safety measures are in place as construction progresses on the Khurda-Bolangir line.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:06 IST
- Country:
- India
A section of top soil at an under-construction railway tunnel near Adenigarh, Odisha, caved in on the Khurda Road-Bolangir line, officials reported Monday.
No injuries were reported in what the East Coast Railway (ECoR) described as a minor cave-in at Tunnel No. 4, caused by loose soil and steady rain.
Despite the incident, ECoR confirmed that safety measures remain robust and construction progresses as planned on the 4,185-meter tunnel linking Adenigarh and Charichhak stations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement