Global Insights: Turkiye's Best Practices for Empowering India's Medium Enterprises

The NITI Aayog report identifies Turkiye as a global best-practice nation for addressing skill gaps in India's medium enterprises. It suggests adopting Turkiye's online training model to enhance SME accessibility and recommends financial and technological initiatives to bolster medium enterprises' growth in a competitive market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Turkiye has been spotlighted by India's NITI Aayog as a nation from which India can learn for addressing skill gaps within its medium enterprises. Turkiye's e-Academy initiative and other entrepreneurship support programs are seen as benchmarks in enhancing accessibility and fostering skill development.

The report titled 'Designing a Policy for Medium Enterprises' suggests the establishment of sector-specific competence centers to promote Industry 4.0 solutions in India. Recommendations also include a Rs 5 crore credit facility and working capital financing to aid medium enterprises in overcoming their challenges.

Touted as crucial to India's economy, medium enterprises represent only 0.3% of MSMEs but contribute significantly to exports. As Turkiye faces backlash in India for geopolitical reasons, the focus remains on strengthening the Indian MSME sector through global best practices and innovative support mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

