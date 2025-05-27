Putin's Stance on McDonald's Return: No Red Carpet
President Putin has declared that Russia won't readily welcome McDonald's back if it decides to return. After McDonald's exit in 2022, their operations were sold to a Russian investor and rebranded as 'Vkusno I Tochka'. Putin emphasizes a strategic approach towards foreign businesses re-entering the Russian market.
In a recent Kremlin meeting, President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia will not easily accommodate McDonald's potential return. The fast-food giant left the country in 2022 due to Western sanctions regarding the Ukraine conflict. Its operations were sold and rebranded in Russia as 'Vkusno I Tochka', reflecting a new chapter for the brand.
Addressing business leaders, Putin expressed a non-hostile yet cautious approach towards foreign businesses re-entering the market. He emphasized that any return must primarily protect Russian business interests. This sentiment echoes his assurance to provide full government support for local entrepreneurs.
Highlighting ongoing discussions with companies in various sectors, Putin conveyed that any resumption of foreign business ties should be on terms beneficial to Russia. He underscored his commitment to ensuring advantageous conditions for Russian businesses if foreign companies return.
