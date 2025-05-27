Left Menu

Putin's Stance on McDonald's Return: No Red Carpet

President Putin has declared that Russia won't readily welcome McDonald's back if it decides to return. After McDonald's exit in 2022, their operations were sold to a Russian investor and rebranded as 'Vkusno I Tochka'. Putin emphasizes a strategic approach towards foreign businesses re-entering the Russian market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-05-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 00:57 IST
Putin's Stance on McDonald's Return: No Red Carpet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a recent Kremlin meeting, President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia will not easily accommodate McDonald's potential return. The fast-food giant left the country in 2022 due to Western sanctions regarding the Ukraine conflict. Its operations were sold and rebranded in Russia as 'Vkusno I Tochka', reflecting a new chapter for the brand.

Addressing business leaders, Putin expressed a non-hostile yet cautious approach towards foreign businesses re-entering the market. He emphasized that any return must primarily protect Russian business interests. This sentiment echoes his assurance to provide full government support for local entrepreneurs.

Highlighting ongoing discussions with companies in various sectors, Putin conveyed that any resumption of foreign business ties should be on terms beneficial to Russia. He underscored his commitment to ensuring advantageous conditions for Russian businesses if foreign companies return.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025