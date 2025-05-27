India's Export Milestone: USD 1 Trillion Target by 2025-26

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) anticipates that India's goods and services exports will soar to USD 1 trillion by the fiscal year 2025-26, displaying substantial growth from an estimated USD 825 billion in the previous year, 2024-25.

According to FIEO President S C Ralhan, merchandise exports are projected to climb from USD 437 billion to between USD 525 and 535 billion, a testament to India's strengthening position in global trade for the period 2025-26. Services exports are expected to follow suit, increasing from USD 387 billion to a range of USD 465-475 billion.

The sectors poised to drive this economic expansion include electrical and electronics—projected to contribute USD 60 billion—machinery, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, petroleum, apparel, gems and jewellery, and agriculture. Each of these sectors is set to play a pivotal role in reaching the country's ambitious export targets.

