India's Export Milestone: USD 1 Trillion Target by 2025-26
India aims to boost its goods and services exports to USD 1 trillion by 2025-26, building from USD 825 billion in 2024-25. Various sectors like electronics, machinery, and pharmaceuticals are crucial in reaching this ambitious goal.
- Country:
- India
The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) anticipates that India's goods and services exports will soar to USD 1 trillion by the fiscal year 2025-26, displaying substantial growth from an estimated USD 825 billion in the previous year, 2024-25.
According to FIEO President S C Ralhan, merchandise exports are projected to climb from USD 437 billion to between USD 525 and 535 billion, a testament to India's strengthening position in global trade for the period 2025-26. Services exports are expected to follow suit, increasing from USD 387 billion to a range of USD 465-475 billion.
The sectors poised to drive this economic expansion include electrical and electronics—projected to contribute USD 60 billion—machinery, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, petroleum, apparel, gems and jewellery, and agriculture. Each of these sectors is set to play a pivotal role in reaching the country's ambitious export targets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Accretion Pharmaceuticals Ltd Launches IPO to Boost Expansion
NRFMTTI, Hisar Earns CMVR Testing Approval and NABL Accreditation for Agri Machinery
Congo's Coltan: The Key Mineral Fueling Conflict and Electronics
Rush of Applications for India's Electronics Manufacturing Scheme
India's Export Success: Engineering and Electronics Lead the Charge