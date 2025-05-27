Decoding Trade Policies: Fed's Response to Tariff Turmoil

U.S. Federal Reserve staff have been actively tackling the implications of trade policies implemented by the Trump administration since January. A variety of research has aimed to assess potential income losses and inflation hikes, amid a trade war elevating import taxes to historical highs not seen since the Great Depression.

The continuous and system-wide research underscores the pivotal role trade policy plays in the national economic discourse and the Fed's monetary deliberations. Fed governor Christopher Waller emphasized the unprecedented nature of this economic shock, urging a comprehensive analysis of potential global trading system rewrites through extensive staff engagement.

Surveys conducted alongside these quantitative studies explore how businesses plan to adjust to rising tariffs. While results suggest potential increases in consumer prices and changes in economic growth patterns, the Fed remains cautious, opting not to alter interest rates until clarity emerges on tariffs' influence on inflation and employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)