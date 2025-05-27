Left Menu

India Cuts Coal Imports by 7.9%, Boosting Domestic Production

India reduced coal imports by 7.9% in the fiscal year 2024-25, saving USD 7.93 billion in foreign exchange. The government emphasizes self-sufficiency in coal with initiatives like commercial mining. Coal output grew 5%, though domestic demand challenges remain, particularly for coking coal and high-grade thermal coal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's coal imports have witnessed a notable decline of 7.9% in the fiscal year 2024-25, amounting to 243.62 million tonnes, as opposed to 264.53 million tonnes in the previous year, according to the Ministry of Coal. This strategic reduction translated into foreign exchange savings of approximately USD 7.93 billion.

Significantly, the Non-Regulated Sector, excluding the power sector, saw an even steeper decline in coal imports, dropping by 8.95% year-on-year. Despite a 3.04% increase in coal-based power generation during this period, imports for thermal power plant blending fell sharply by 41.4%, highlighting India's push towards domestic coal production to reduce import dependency.

The Government of India is committed to enhancing domestic coal output, as evidenced by a 5% growth in production between 2024-25. However, challenges persist in meeting the demand for coking and high-grade thermal coal, which remain scarce in local reserves, necessitating continued imports. In response, the Ministry of Coal has been proactive in implementing strategies to bolster domestic production and ensure a stable supply, aligning with the nation's energy security goals and vision of a self-sufficient economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

