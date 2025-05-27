Left Menu

Info Edge's Financial Surge: Profits and Diversification Drive Growth

Info Edge (India) reported a significant increase in net profit for Q4 2025, reaching Rs 463.3 crore, aided by an exceptional gain. Revenue and profits saw sizeable growth across its diverse business verticals, and the company's robust cash balance highlights its strong financial footing. Key reappointments and investments also underscore Info Edge's strategic focus.

Info Edge (India) has announced a remarkable increase in its consolidated net profit, surging to Rs 463.3 crore in the quarter ending March 31, 2025. This leap was bolstered by an exceptional gain of Rs 25.5 crore, marking a significant improvement from the Rs 60.3 crore profit reported in the same period last year, which experienced a notable loss.

The company, known for owning digital platforms like Naukri.com and 99acres.com, has made strategic investments in various startups including Zomato and PB Fintech. For the reviewed quarter, revenue from operations grew by 14% to Rs 749.6 crore, with impressive profit and revenue advancements of 91% and 3.7%, respectively, when compared sequentially.

Furthermore, the company's recruitment business observed a robust 18.4% growth in billings, while other verticals such as real estate and education also saw substantial growth. Info Edge's fiscal 2025 profit skyrocketed by 67.2% to Rs 962 crore. The firm also revealed an impending reappointment of Sanjeev Bikhchandani and announced a strategic investment in its subsidiary, illustrating ongoing growth and diversification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

