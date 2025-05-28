Left Menu

Insolvency Cases Drop in FY2025 Amidst Challenges in Recovery Processes

According to ICRA, the financial year 2025 saw a decrease in insolvency cases under the IBC, with 724 companies entering the process, down 28% from the previous year. Despite improved recoveries in the last quarter, ongoing delays and high haircuts continue to challenge the resolution framework established in 2016.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 10:04 IST
Insolvency Cases Drop in FY2025 Amidst Challenges in Recovery Processes
Representative Image (Pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the financial year 2025, fewer companies entered insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), according to a report by credit rating firm ICRA. Data shows a significant 28% drop, with only 724 companies admitted for insolvency compared to 1,003 in the preceding year.

Not only did insolvency admissions decline, but there was also a slight decrease in approved resolution plans, falling from 263 to 259. Introduced in 2015, the IBC aims to efficiently manage financial distress, safeguard creditors, and promote entrepreneurship. Despite record recoveries of 70% for some lenders in the last quarter, average recovery rates remain low, with lenders experiencing a 67% haircut on average.

The IBC process has historically faced extended timelines, high liquidation rates, and substantial haircuts. Despite positive trends in the latest fiscal year, recovery through successful resolution plans was only 33%. The emphasis remains on timely and transparent resolutions, yet 78% of cases exceeded 270 days post admission, as of March 2025. Large cases accounted for notable recoveries; however, efficiency improvements, such as the Pre-packaged Insolvency Resolution Process (PPIRP) as well as recent IBC amendments, are deemed vital for future success.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025