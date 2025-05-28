UK Shares Rise Amid Mixed Company Results and Anticipated Nvidia Earnings

On Wednesday, UK shares experienced a rise as investors navigated a variety of company results while eagerly awaiting Nvidia's earnings report. Key indices reflected modest growth with the blue-chip FTSE 100 climbing 0.1% and the midcap FTSE 250 increasing by 0.3%.

This upward trend was supported by recent trade deals that the United States secured with the UK and China, alongside a deferment of significant European Union tariffs. The International Monetary Fund revised Britain's growth forecast upwards, signaling a potentially robust economic trajectory despite looming U.S. tariff challenges.

Leading gains were aerospace and defense stocks, notably Rolls-Royce, amidst geopolitical tensions involving Russia. Meanwhile, Rentokil Initial surged following a significant divestiture deal, though not all sectors fared well, as seen with decliners like Kingfisher, GlobalData, and intensified consumer pressure from rising grocery prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)