UK Shares Rise Amid Mixed Company Results and Anticipated Nvidia Earnings

UK shares rose amid mixed company results, with major focus on Nvidia's upcoming earnings. The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices gained, buoyed by improved trade relations and a positive economic outlook. Key movers included Rolls-Royce and Rentokil, while British grocery price inflation hit a new high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:53 IST
On Wednesday, UK shares experienced a rise as investors navigated a variety of company results while eagerly awaiting Nvidia's earnings report. Key indices reflected modest growth with the blue-chip FTSE 100 climbing 0.1% and the midcap FTSE 250 increasing by 0.3%.

This upward trend was supported by recent trade deals that the United States secured with the UK and China, alongside a deferment of significant European Union tariffs. The International Monetary Fund revised Britain's growth forecast upwards, signaling a potentially robust economic trajectory despite looming U.S. tariff challenges.

Leading gains were aerospace and defense stocks, notably Rolls-Royce, amidst geopolitical tensions involving Russia. Meanwhile, Rentokil Initial surged following a significant divestiture deal, though not all sectors fared well, as seen with decliners like Kingfisher, GlobalData, and intensified consumer pressure from rising grocery prices.

