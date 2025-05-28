Left Menu

Vikram Singh Mehta Appointed as New Chairman of IndiGo

IndiGo has appointed Vikram Singh Mehta as the new Chairman, succeeding Venkataramani Sumantran. Mehta, with a background in Indian Administrative Services and significant corporate experience, has been part of the Board since May 2022. Concurrently, IndiGo's co-founder Rakesh Gangwal divested a 5.72% stake in the airline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:57 IST
Vikram Singh Mehta Appointed as New Chairman of IndiGo
appointment
  • Country:
  • India

India's largest airline, IndiGo, has announced the appointment of Vikram Singh Mehta as its new Chairman. Mehta takes over from Venkataramani Sumantran, who stepped down after his five-year tenure.

With an impressive resume, Mehta brings experience from significant roles in the Shell Group of Companies, and formidable academic credentials.

In other related news, IndiGo's co-founder Rakesh Gangwal has sold a 5.72% stake in the airline, raising Rs 11,564 crore in an open market transaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025