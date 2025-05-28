Vikram Singh Mehta Appointed as New Chairman of IndiGo

India's largest airline, IndiGo, has announced the appointment of Vikram Singh Mehta as its new Chairman. Mehta takes over from Venkataramani Sumantran, who stepped down after his five-year tenure.

With an impressive resume, Mehta brings experience from significant roles in the Shell Group of Companies, and formidable academic credentials.

In other related news, IndiGo's co-founder Rakesh Gangwal has sold a 5.72% stake in the airline, raising Rs 11,564 crore in an open market transaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)