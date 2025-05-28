Left Menu

Suraj Estate Developers: Navigating Through Profit Challenges

Suraj Estate Developers reported a 5% decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 18.28 crore for the March quarter of 2025. Despite this quarterly dip, the company saw overall annual profit growth, driving total income up with a significant rise from the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:16 IST
Suraj Estate Developers: Navigating Through Profit Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate firm Suraj Estate Developers has announced a 5% decrease in its net profit, amounting to Rs 18.28 crore for the March quarter of 2025, compared to Rs 19.29 crore in the same period last year.

The company's total income experienced a notable rise, reaching Rs 137.16 crore for this quarter, up from Rs 103.03 crore in 2024, as disclosed in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Despite the quarterly decline in profits, the firm reports an overall profit increase to Rs 100.15 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, with total income climbing to Rs 553.17 crore. Suraj Estate Developers, known for completing 42 projects, continues expanding with several ongoing and upcoming projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025