Suraj Estate Developers: Navigating Through Profit Challenges

Real estate firm Suraj Estate Developers has announced a 5% decrease in its net profit, amounting to Rs 18.28 crore for the March quarter of 2025, compared to Rs 19.29 crore in the same period last year.

The company's total income experienced a notable rise, reaching Rs 137.16 crore for this quarter, up from Rs 103.03 crore in 2024, as disclosed in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Despite the quarterly decline in profits, the firm reports an overall profit increase to Rs 100.15 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, with total income climbing to Rs 553.17 crore. Suraj Estate Developers, known for completing 42 projects, continues expanding with several ongoing and upcoming projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)