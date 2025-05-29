Court Blocks Trump's Tariffs, Markets React Dramatically
U.S. stock futures rose and the dollar gained after a court blocked President Trump's tariffs. Analysts noted the ruling's potential to disrupt market trends, though uncertainties remain. This decision is not the end of the tariff battle as the administration plans to appeal, keeping economic instability ongoing.
In a significant blow to President Trump's economic strategies, a U.S. federal court has blocked the planned 'Liberation Day' tariffs, leading to a sharp rise in U.S. stock futures and strengthening of the dollar.
The court's decision has been met with an immediate appeal from the Trump administration, indicating that the legal and economic battles are not yet over. Market analysts are predicting heightened volatility as a result.
While the ruling provides temporary relief, analysts caution that it does not end policy uncertainty, leaving businesses and investors wary. The outcome is expected to significantly influence future trade relations and market behavior.
(With inputs from agencies.)
