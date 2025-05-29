NZ Govt Proposes Landmark Planning Reforms to Boost Mining and Infrastructure

In what has been described as the most significant overhaul of national planning rules in New Zealand’s history, the Coalition Government has launched public consultation on a bold set of reforms aimed at accelerating quarrying and mining projects essential for infrastructure development.

The proposal, which targets the current national direction framework under the Resource Management Act (RMA), is part of a wider three-package reform strategy covering infrastructure and development, the primary sector, and freshwater management. Twelve existing national policy instruments are up for amendment, alongside the introduction of four new ones—all designed to ease the path for development and reduce regulatory gridlock.

The Infrastructure Imperative

New Zealand faces a staggering infrastructure deficit, exacerbated by aging networks, population growth, and vulnerability to natural hazards. According to Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop, the ability to develop and maintain this critical infrastructure is being stymied by overly complex and restrictive planning laws.

“New Zealand has a massive infrastructure deficit, but to build and maintain more infrastructure we need quarries and mines. The RMA makes it far too difficult for these types of projects to get consent,” said Mr. Bishop.

The Government’s broader goal is to enable infrastructure that supports economic growth, increases resilience to climate events, and improves the quality of life for New Zealanders. This reform effort complements the recently passed Fast-track Approvals Act, which facilitates streamlined approvals for projects deemed regionally or nationally significant.

Four National Instruments Targeted for Mining Reform

A central focus of the proposed changes involves clarifying and amending existing instruments that directly affect the ability to consent quarrying and mining operations. These include:

National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity 2023

National Policy Statement for Highly Productive Land 2022

National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management 2020

National Environmental Standards for Freshwater 2020

Currently, mining operators must contend with a patchwork of overlapping and sometimes contradictory national directives, creating prolonged delays and costly administrative hurdles.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones stated that the reforms would reduce inefficiencies while maintaining robust environmental standards.

“By amending these instruments to remove duplication and provide more clarity, we are reducing costs and inefficiencies and providing the certainty potential investors and operators need to take well-designed projects forward,” Mr. Jones said.

“I want to be clear—we are cutting red tape and barriers, not corners. There are no shortcuts in terms of robust planning and rigorous consideration of environmental protections.”

Minerals and Economic Recovery

The Government is also positioning the reform as a key component of its post-COVID economic strategy, citing the vital role New Zealand’s mineral sector can play in driving export growth, job creation, and regional development.

“The Coalition Government is committed to utilising New Zealand’s mineral reserves to boost regional opportunities and jobs, increase our self-sufficiency, improve energy security and resilience, and drive our export-led focus for economic recovery,” Jones added.

Many of New Zealand’s regions, particularly in the South Island and inland North Island, are rich in mineral resources. Yet, under the current RMA regime, developers often face delays stretching over a decade just to receive approvals—dampening investment and hindering progress on much-needed infrastructure such as roads, water networks, and energy facilities.

Next Steps: RMA Replacement and Broader Reform

This consultation comes ahead of even more sweeping reforms scheduled for next year, when the Government intends to replace the RMA entirely. The new legislative framework will emphasize property rights, regional autonomy, and development certainty—marking a fundamental departure from the current system’s focus on environmental bottom lines.

In the meantime, a second RMA Amendment Bill is currently under review and expected back from the Environment Committee next month. This legislation will work in tandem with changes to national direction to begin implementing some of the reform measures ahead of the broader legislative rewrite.

Public Input Open Until 27 July 2025

Consultation on the proposed changes is open until 27 July 2025, with feedback welcomed from the public, iwi groups, environmental stakeholders, local governments, and industry representatives. Submissions can be made through the Ministry for the Environment’s “Have Your Say” platform.

The Government aims to finalize and implement up to 16 new or revised national direction instruments by the end of 2025, signaling a fast-moving timetable for this historic planning reset.

These proposed changes mark a clear pivot toward development-oriented governance, where the emphasis is placed on enabling economic progress while continuing to safeguard key environmental values through streamlined and coordinated regulation.

