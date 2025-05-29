Left Menu

Ola Electric: Targeting Profitability Amidst Challenges

Ola Electric reported a net loss in Q4 FY25 but is optimistic about profitability in FY26. Revenue from operations fell, but the company maintained market leadership. Efforts like Project Lakshya aim to reduce costs and improve profitability. Enhanced gross margins and demand for its Gen 3 scooters bolster this target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ola Electric announced a consolidated net loss of Rs 870 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2025. The company reported a decline in revenue to Rs 611 crore compared to Rs 1,598 crore the previous year, even as it maintains a market leadership position with 3,59,221 units delivered in FY25.

The losses for the fiscal amounted to Rs 2,276 crore, higher than the Rs 1,584 crore in the previous fiscal year. Despite these figures, Ola Electric targets profitability in FY26, focusing on growth through Project Lakshya, which aims to streamline operating costs and boost margins.

The company is ramping up production and testing of the Bharat Cell, enhancing profit margins and market share, as seen with the successful sales of its Gen 3 scooters. Ola Electric's stock closed at Rs 53.24 on the BSE, signaling investor confidence in its strategic roadmap towards profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

