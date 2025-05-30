Left Menu

Namo Bharat Trains Redefine Commuting with Energy-Efficient Innovation

Namo Bharat trains offer modern, energy-efficient travel on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut route with features like selective door opening and climate-controlled environments. The advanced HVAC systems maintain comfort across seasons, attracting various commuters while reducing energy usage, as the NCRTC prepares to expand the corridor by year's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:34 IST
On the bustling Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, Namo Bharat trains are setting a new standard in commuter comfort and energy efficiency. Equipped with state-of-the-art air-conditioning adapted to Indian summers, and a unique passenger control mode for door operation, these trains present a novel travel experience.

The passenger control mode allows doors to open only at the push of a button by commuters, maintaining the chill inside and cutting down on energy wastage—a feature first introduced on Indian trains. The advanced HVAC systems in each coach ensure passengers keep cool even during extreme weather conditions.

Currently running on a 55-km stretch with 11 stations from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South, the Namo Bharat trains are a preferred choice for many, due to their climate-controlled comfort. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation plans to fully operationalize this route by the end of the year.

