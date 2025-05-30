Left Menu

Naidu Advocates Global Growth and Green Energy in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted India's emergence as the fourth-largest global economy and stressed the importance of competing with China and the US. At a CII summit, he emphasized bolstering local manufacturing and avoiding the middle-income trap. Naidu announced plans for a global leadership centre in Amaravati and encouraged green energy industries in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:35 IST
During the Annual Summit of the Confederation of Indian Industry, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stressed that India's real economic competition with the United States and China has only just begun, even as the country emerges as the fourth-largest economy globally.

Naidu urged India to enhance its global manufacturing capabilities and avoid the middle-income trap. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a leader poised to guide the nation in capitalizing on its economic strengths. Naidu announced ambitious plans to establish a global leadership centre in Amaravati, modeled after Davos in Switzerland.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh's status as the top state in green energy production, Naidu invited industries to set up facilities, promising comprehensive support. He projected Andhra Pradesh's contribution of 160 gigawatts to India's non-fossil-based energy goals and mentioned upcoming projects by tech giants such as TCS, IBM, and L&T in the state's new capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

