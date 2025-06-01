Tragic Train Incident Claims Lives of Mother and Son

In a heart-wrenching incident on the Bahraich-Gonda rail section, a young mother and her four-year-old son lost their lives on Saturday, police reported.

Roshni Gupta, 25, was heading home from market with her son, Divyansh, when the child unexpectedly dashed towards the railway tracks. In a desperate attempt to pull him back to safety, Roshni followed, but both were tragically hit by a speeding train, leading to their instant demise.

Authorities have dispatched the bodies for postmortem to further understand the circumstances of this devastating accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)