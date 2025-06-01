Left Menu

Tragic Train Incident Claims Lives of Mother and Son

A woman, Roshni Gupta, and her young son were killed after being hit by a train in Bahraich-Gonda. The tragic event occurred as the mother tried to save her son from the oncoming train. Both died instantly on the tracks. Their bodies have been sent for examination.

Bahraich | Updated: 01-06-2025 11:22 IST
Tragic Train Incident Claims Lives of Mother and Son
In a heart-wrenching incident on the Bahraich-Gonda rail section, a young mother and her four-year-old son lost their lives on Saturday, police reported.

Roshni Gupta, 25, was heading home from market with her son, Divyansh, when the child unexpectedly dashed towards the railway tracks. In a desperate attempt to pull him back to safety, Roshni followed, but both were tragically hit by a speeding train, leading to their instant demise.

Authorities have dispatched the bodies for postmortem to further understand the circumstances of this devastating accident.

