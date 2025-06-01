Left Menu

Emirates Pushes for Expanded Bilateral Flight Rights in India

Emirates Airline President Sir Tim Clark advocates for expanded flight rights in India's market, amid increased demand. Despite operating in India for 40 years, Emirates faces supply chain issues and seeks increased bilateral rights, currently capped at 65,000 seats weekly with no changes since 2015.

  • India

Emirates Airline President Sir Tim Clark emphasizes the necessity for expanded flight access in India's aviation market, as the airline marks four decades of operations in the country.

At a recent briefing in New Delhi, Clark highlighted the persistent challenges posed by supply chain constraints while advocating for increased bilateral flying rights.

Clark's call for change comes as both Emirates and Flydubai reach their current cap of 65,000 weekly seats to India, a quota that has remained unchanged since 2015, despite mounting travel demands.

