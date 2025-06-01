Emirates Pushes for Expanded Bilateral Flight Rights in India

Emirates Airline President Sir Tim Clark emphasizes the necessity for expanded flight access in India's aviation market, as the airline marks four decades of operations in the country.

At a recent briefing in New Delhi, Clark highlighted the persistent challenges posed by supply chain constraints while advocating for increased bilateral flying rights.

Clark's call for change comes as both Emirates and Flydubai reach their current cap of 65,000 weekly seats to India, a quota that has remained unchanged since 2015, despite mounting travel demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)