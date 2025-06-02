Left Menu

Cosmo First Boosts Production with New BOPP Film Line

Cosmo First has commenced operations of its new Rs 400-crore unit in Waluj, enhancing BOPP capacity to 2.77 lakh metric tonnes. The unit, expected to meet rising demand, positions the company for state incentives and cost efficiency, according to CEO Pankaj Poddar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chatrpatisambhajinagar | Updated: 02-06-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 14:41 IST
Cosmo First has launched operations at its newly established Rs 400-crore facility situated in Waluj industrial area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This addition boosts the company's annual BOPP (Biaxially Oriented PolyPropylene) production capacity to 2.77 lakh metric tonnes.

The new line, which boasts an impressive annual output capacity of 81,200 metric tonnes, aims to meet the increasing demand-supply gap in the domestic market. According to a company statement released on Sunday, this strategic expansion enhances Cosmo First's positioning in the industry.

Cosmo First Group CEO, Pankaj Poddar, emphasized the cost-efficiency of the new line and its eligibility for state government incentives, expressing confidence in rapid market uptake.

