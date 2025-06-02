Krishca Strapping Solutions Unveils Strong Financial Results and Strategic Wins

Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited, a prominent manufacturer in the strapping tools and seals industry, has announced its impressive audited financial results for the second half of the fiscal year 2025. The company reported a total revenue of Rs87.24 crore, with an EBITDA of Rs14.75 crore and a profit after tax amounting to Rs6.16 crore, translating to earnings per share of Rs4.34.

For the entire FY25, Krishca achieved a total revenue of Rs151.08 crore, with an EBITDA of Rs24.29 crore and a profit after tax of Rs11.60 crore, presenting a strong financial position. The company has also solidified its packaging contract business, recording confirmed orders worth Rs50.79 crore for FY26 and a notable Rs120.89 crore for the forthcoming three years, showcasing a promising revenue trajectory.

Krishca's major strategic partnerships include significant contracts with high-profile clients, such as the APL Apollo Group, SHYAM Metalics, and Jindal Steel & Power, among others. The company is also advancing its Cold Rolling Complex project, with production expected by Q4 FY26. Managing Director Bala Manikandan hailed H2 FY25 as transformative, marked by strategic wins and enhanced market footprint.

