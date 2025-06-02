Traffic Restrictions Imposed on NH-10 Amid Rising River Levels

The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) has implemented traffic restrictions on the NH-10 section between Sevoke and Rangpo due to a sharp rise in the Teesta River's water level, according to an official announcement on Monday.

An official order issued by the DGM(P) PMU-Siliguri on Sunday detailed that on June 2 and 3, traffic will be completely halted from 8 AM to 2 PM at four significant locations. These include areas near Suntaley, Likhuveer, Melli, and km 49.98.

The Sikkim government's Tourism department has encouraged tourists to prioritize safety, advising them to stay informed on the latest road and weather conditions as the monsoon season approaches, which may cause landslides and road closures.