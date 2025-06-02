2 killed in wild buffalo attack in Assam's Tezpur
Two persons died and two others were injured after a wild buffalo attacked them in Tezpur town of Assam's Sonitpur district on Monday, a forest department official said.
Local forest authorities are in touch with personnel from Kaziranga to tranquilise the animal, as it remains confined in a swamp in Tezpur, he said.
Divisional Forest Officer (Tezpur) Champak Deka said the wild buffalo attacked and killed Dharson Das in Jahajghat area in the early hours of Monday.
As it proceeded through the town, the animal attacked three more persons, of whom Bhojon Gope succumbed to injuries at the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH), the official said.
The two injured persons, undergoing treatment at the TMCH, are in a critical condition, Deka said.
"We have contacted a rescue team from Kaziranga National Park and sought its help to tranquilise the buffalo," the DFO added.
