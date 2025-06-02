Left Menu

Five killed in car-truck collision in Andhra Pradesh

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 02-06-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Five people died and two were injured when a car crashed into a truck on Monday evening, police said.

The accident occurred in Vadisaleru village, East Godavari district, when the truck driver suddenly applied brakes while attempting to make a right turn without signalling, leading to the car crashing into the vehicle.

"Five people died and two others were injured when the car crashed into the milk truck after it braked suddenly without proper indication," B Divya, East Zone Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), East Godavari district told PTI. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

