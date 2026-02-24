Left Menu

Courier firms involved in drug trafficking to be booked as co-accused: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that while drug crimes have been brought under the ambit of the stringent MCOCA, courier services involved in illegal narcotics delivery will also be treated as co-accused. Asserting that his government has a zero tolerance policy for such crimes, Fadnavis said police personnel involved in the drug trade have been terminated from service.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 14:21 IST
Courier firms involved in drug trafficking to be booked as co-accused: CM Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that while drug crimes have been brought under the ambit of the stringent MCOCA, courier services involved in illegal narcotics delivery will also be treated as co-accused. Social media platforms like Instagram are used as a marketplace for such activities, Fadnavis said, asserting that his government has ''zero tolerance'' for the drug menace. The CM, who holds the Home portfolio, was replying to a question in the state assembly on police action against drug trafficking in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts. Fadnavis said that in Mumbai alone, 93 cases were filed in which 112 accused were arrested and drugs of Rs 7.93 crore were seized from January to February 11 this year. Drug crimes have been brought under the ambit of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), he noted, adding that a provision of property seizure of the accused is incorporated under the Act. The courier service will also be held as an accused and responsible, and made a ''co-accused'' if the drug delivery is done through it, the CM said. Asserting that his government has a ''zero tolerance'' policy for such crimes, Fadnavis said police personnel involved in the drug trade have been terminated from service. This is a challenge before the youth, and there is no compromise on the part of the government while dealing with the drug menace, he added. The Maharashtra assembly last year passed a bill for bringing drug peddlers and narcotics crimes under the purview of the stringent anti-organised crime law MCOCA. The MCOCA, passed in 1999, defines organised crime as unlawful activity by an individual, singly or jointly, either as a member of an organised crime syndicate or on behalf of it. At present, those involved in drugs trade are booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Those arrested under the NDPS Act get bail and resume their illegal activities again, Fadnavis said last year, as he pushed for amending the law to book them under the MCOCA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal's LAT Aerospace acquires defence robotics startup Sharang Shakti

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal's LAT Aerospace acquires defence robotics sta...

 India
2
UPDATE 5-Trump warns countries that 'play games' with US trade deals will face higher tariffs

UPDATE 5-Trump warns countries that 'play games' with US trade deals will fa...

 Global
3
Nitish loses cool inside Bihar assembly over opposition's 'guns and bullets' jibe

Nitish loses cool inside Bihar assembly over opposition's 'guns and bullets'...

 India
4
CM Yogi invites Singapore's Global Indian Schools to Lucknow

CM Yogi invites Singapore's Global Indian Schools to Lucknow

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026