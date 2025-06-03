Road crash leaves one dead in UP

A brick-laden tractor rammed into a motorcycle here on Tuesday, leaving one person dead, police said.

SHO Trilokinath Pandey said Sonu (30), a resident of Kori Pur village of the police station area, was going from Paschim Shareera to Bairampur on a motorcycle along with his friend Dilip when the accident took place.

While Sonu died on the spot, Dilip has been admitted to the district hospital.

The tractor driver fled from the spot.

