UPDATE 1-Kremlin says Russia is investigating Ukrainian drone attacks on its airfields and railway explosions

Ukraine has said that it used drones to attack the air bases, some of which were located thousands of miles from its territory in Siberia, hitting dozens of Russian war planes on Sunday, including long-range nuclear-capable bombers.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 16:25 IST
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia had launched an official investigation into weekend Ukrainian drone attacks on its military airfields and a probe into two explosions that hit its rail network.

Ukraine has said that it used drones to attack the air bases, some of which were located thousands of miles from its territory in Siberia, hitting dozens of Russian war planes on Sunday, including long-range nuclear-capable bombers. The Russian military said "several" of its planes had caught fire at two air bases due to the attack and that drone attacks on three other airfields had been repelled.

In a separate incident on Sunday, at least seven people were killed and 69 injured when a highway bridge in Russia's Bryansk region, neighbouring Ukraine, was blown up over a passenger train heading to Moscow with 388 people on board. No one claimed responsibility. A rail bridge in Kursk region also collapsed. Asked on Tuesday how Russia would respond to the drone attacks and the railway incidents, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin had been kept updated about the incidents and that an official investigation was under way.

"I suggest waiting for the results of the investigation," said Peskov.

