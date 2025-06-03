Modi to inaugurate Kashmir rail link on June 6

In his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir post Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-anticipated Kashmir rail project later this week, marking a milestone in the region's connectivity. Modi will start his visit on June 6 by dedicating to public the Chenab rail bridge, which is a key part of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link (USBRL) that will provide direct train connectivity to the valley. ''History in the making... Just 3 days to go! The mighty Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge, stands tall in Jammu and Kashmir...PM to inaugurate the Chenab Bridge on June 6. A proud symbol of New India's strength and vision!'' Union minister Jitendra Singh said in a post on X. After inaugurating the bridge, Modi is likely to travel by train to Katra and en route, will inspect India's first cable-stayed bridge over Anji Khad, officials said, adding the prime minister will interact with railway engineers including retired employees involved in the project.

At Katra, which is known as the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi, Modi will flag off Vande Bharat train from Katra to north Kashmir's Baramulla and another from Baramulla to Katra, signalling the completion of the project to link Kashmir by railway network. However, the officials clarified that all the passengers to and from Kashmir will have to de-board at Katra and change trains. After the inauguration, Modi will address a public rally. The work on the project to link Kashmir by train was started in 1997 and has missed several deadlines given geological, topographical and meteorological challenges, leading to cost escalation and its completion at a cost of over Rs 41,000 crore.

Out of the total 272 km USBRL project, 209 km was commissioned in phases with the first phase of the 118 km Qazigund-Baramulla section commissioned in October 2009 followed by 18 km Banihal-Qazigund in June 2013, 25 km Udhampur-Katra in July 2014 and 48.1 km long Banihal-Sangaldan stretch in February, last year.

The work on the 46-km Sangaldan-Reasi section was also completed in June last year, leaving a total 17 km stretch between Reasi and Katra and this section was finally completed in December 2024 as announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The visit of the prime minister will be first after the launch of Operation Sindoor to hit terror infrastructure across the border early last month in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 persons, mostly tourists, dead on April 22. According to railway officials, the staggering 119 km of the track runs through tunnels and has been equipped with full CCTV surveillance for passenger safety.

''Every inch of the track is under watch,'' an official said, promising a safer and more secure travel experience for commuters traversing some of the country's most challenging landscapes.

The official said the railway line promises to change the way people travel in the region as the project brings not just better connectivity but also a renewed sense of safety for commuters in this remote terrain.

The work on the intervening stretch of the Katra-Banihal section, spanning 111 km, primarily involves tunnelling, with 97.4 km (87 percent of the section's total length) being covered by tunnels. The longest tunnel T-50, stretches over 12.77 km making it the longest railway tunnel in the country, the official said, adding there are a total of 25 main tunnels covering a length of 97.42 km, and eight escape tunnels, spanning 66.4 Km, resulting in a cumulative length of 163.82 Km. The provision of escape tunnels, exceeding three km in length, ensures safety and rescue measures in accordance with international standards, the official said.

He said there are a total of 49 bridges on the Katra-Banihal section, consisting of 27 major bridges, 16 minor bridges with a combined length of 7.035 Km. This includes four mega bridges -- Chenab Bridge, Anji Bridge, Bridge 220, and Bridge 224. At 369 m, the Chenab bridge is the world's tallest railway arch bridge, taller than the Eiffel Tower, and can withstand wind speeds over 250 kmph and is designed to resist earthquakes, making it one of the most challenging bridges ever built, the official said. ''Today, after nearly 30 years, the dream has become reality,'' the official said, expressing hope that the railway line will not only boost connectivity to Kashmir but also strengthen the region's ties with the rest of India economically, socially, and emotionally. Modi was earlier scheduled to inaugurate the train in April but the event was postponed due to inclement weather forecast.

