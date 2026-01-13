Left Menu

CCTV Footage Leads to Arrests in Buffalo Theft Case

In Faridpur village, two individuals have been arrested following the theft of a buffalo. The arrest was made possible through insights from CCTV footage that helped track the pickup vehicle used in the crime. Legal proceedings are in progress to explore further theft connections.

Authorities have apprehended two individuals in connection with a buffalo theft in Faridpur village, utilizing CCTV footage to track the suspects, officials announced on Tuesday.

The theft occurred on January 9, prompting police to swiftly register an FIR and create a task force to locate those responsible for the crime against Jeetpal, the buffalo owner.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Anukriti Sharma, the suspects, Charan Singh and Neeraj, were captured with the theft vehicle and cash proceeds along the Chandausi-Noorpur route, with further investigations underway.

