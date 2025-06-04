AfDB and ICRC Launch $67M Sudan Crisis Project to Support Women, Communities

In a groundbreaking humanitarian-development partnership, the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have formalized a $67.35 million initiative aimed at delivering urgent assistance and fostering long-term resilience for women and conflict-affected communities in Sudan.

The agreement, signed during the Bank Group’s 2025 Annual Meetings in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, represents a powerful convergence of humanitarian relief and strategic development financing at a time when Sudan is experiencing one of the world’s most complex and devastating crises.

A Lifeline for Over One Million People

The project, titled Crisis Response for Women and Affected Communities in Sudan, is supported by a $19.85 million grant from the AfDB’s Transition Support Facility and a $47.5 million contribution from the ICRC. It is expected to reach more than one million people, with a specific focus on vulnerable women and girls bearing the brunt of Sudan’s spiraling humanitarian emergency.

Since April 2023, violent conflict between military factions has plunged Sudan into widespread chaos. The war has left over 26 million people in need of humanitarian aid and displaced more than 13 million both internally and into neighboring countries, including Chad, South Sudan, and Egypt. Essential services such as healthcare, water infrastructure, food systems, and education have collapsed across vast parts of the country.

Women and girls are facing disproportionate risks. Gender-based violence has surged to catastrophic levels, and in over 90% of Sudan’s localities, no support services are available for survivors. Food insecurity, unsafe living conditions, and systemic marginalization have compounded the crisis for women.

Coordinated Response to a Multidimensional Crisis

The newly launched project will directly address these urgent needs. At the signing ceremony, AfDB Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development Dr. Beth Dunford and ICRC Vice President Gilles Carbonnier emphasized the complementary strengths of the two institutions.

“This partnership draws on the African Development Bank’s expertise in long-term development finance and the ICRC’s deep humanitarian experience and access to some of the world’s most troubled areas,” Dr. Dunford stated. “Together, we aim to support women and communities affected by conflict, helping to build a more resilient and sustainable future.”

Carbonnier added, “This collaboration brings major impact for people affected by the conflict in Sudan, particularly women and their families. The ICRC brings its operational presence, while the Bank contributes its strategic resources. By combining forces, we can make a real difference.”

Three Pillars of Impact

The project is structured around three strategic pillars:

Restoring Essential Services The initiative will prioritize the reconstruction of critical infrastructure—especially access to clean water, basic healthcare, and social services. These will be implemented with a gender-responsive design, ensuring safety and access for women and girls. Reviving Local Economies with Women at the Center Recognizing that economic empowerment is vital to recovery and resilience, the project will inject support into local markets, provide vocational training, and promote entrepreneurship among women. Special attention will be paid to displaced and widowed women who have become primary breadwinners. Strengthening Institutions and Peacebuilding Mechanisms In collaboration with local and national actors, the initiative will enhance community-based conflict prevention strategies and rebuild trust in public institutions. Civil society, especially women-led organizations, will play a central role in policy advocacy and social cohesion efforts.

A Model for Future Humanitarian-Development Collaboration

This project marks the first implementation under a new strategic partnership between the AfDB and ICRC. It is also the inaugural project to be led by the AfDB’s Gender, Women and Civil Society Department, underlining the Bank’s commitment to advancing gender equality and inclusive development in fragile contexts.

According to AfDB officials, this partnership embodies the Bank’s new Ten-Year Strategy (2024–2034), which identifies resilience-building in fragile and conflict-affected states as a core pillar. The project also aligns with AfDB’s “High 5” development priorities, particularly Improve the quality of life for the people of Africa.

ICRC officials highlighted the importance of engaging beyond emergency response, bringing longer-term vision and resources to address root causes of suffering. “Our presence on the ground in Sudan allows us to deliver in high-risk areas where others cannot reach,” said Carbonnier. “But long-term recovery requires institutions like the AfDB who can build systems that last.”

A Beacon of Hope Amid Crisis

While Sudan remains engulfed in violence, this landmark initiative offers a rare and much-needed model of integrated support. It is both a lifeline for millions in immediate distress and a pathway toward long-term rebuilding. By placing women at the center of both humanitarian response and development strategy, the AfDB-ICRC partnership offers a vision of resilience anchored in dignity, equity, and local leadership.

As crises across Africa deepen under the weight of conflict, climate change, and economic disruption, partnerships like this may well define the future of effective aid—one rooted in shared responsibility, community empowerment, and lasting impact.